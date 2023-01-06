More clouds as we finish out the week

TULSA, Okla — South winds will give temps a slight boost today with highs in the mid/upper 50s. Those of you south of Tulsa will even enjoy some 60s. Don't expect as much sunshine as a steady flow of high level cirrus clouds moves overhead. Overall, not a bad finish to the week.

A cold front will approach the region tomorrow morning. Not much moisture to work with, but there is a small chance of sprinkles or a shower closer to the MO and AR borders. Highs tomorrow will hold in the 40s north with more cloud cover, but will climb back into the 50s south (more sunshine). Near 50 for the Tulsa metro. We'll finish the weekend with lots of sunshine on Sunday and highs in the low 50s.

Overall a quiet weather pattern stays with us into next week. Depending on how much moisture will be available, our next decent rain chance might arrive late next Wednesday into Thursday.

