Monday will be our warmest of the week

An unsettled weather pattern keeps chances of storms in the forecast all week
Posted at 6:48 AM, May 08, 2023
TULSA, Okla — A warm and muggy stretch of weather with numerous chances of showers and storms into the weekend. Not everyone will see rain everyday, but the chance will be there.

For today, we'll warm into the mid/upper 80s with sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but the chances will go up this evening and tonight with highest chances across northern portions of Green Country.

A front will stall over the region Tuesday, and this will be the focus of additional showers and storms. A few strong to severe storms will be possible with a wind and hail threat. Highest chances from Tulsa to the northwest. As we lose daytime heating, the chances should diminish overnight.

Keep an umbrella with you all week with additional rain and storm chances remaining each day into the weekend. High temps will likely range into the upper 70s to low 80s.

