Mild with Rain Chances Today

TULSA, OKLA — Areas of fog will remain an issue with improvements by mid-morning.

Clouds will blanket the sky as another system sweeps through bringing a few showers here to Tulsa with the highest chances along and south of I-40. Highs continue to remain mild in the mid-50s.

Mostly to partly cloudy this evening with overnight temps in the lower 40s.

We'll finally see the return of some much needed sun tomorrow with temperatures warming into the low 60s for Sunday afternoon.

Enjoy highs in the 60s again on Monday along with mostly sunny skies. Turning windy later in the day as a cold front gets closer. Gusts could be 35-40 mph.

Cold front moves through with highs staying in the 40s on Tuesday with winds calming during the second part of the day.

Lows will fall in the 20s to start the new year with highs in the mid 40s and a north breeze. Seasonably cool temps will remain.

