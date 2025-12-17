Mild Temps Rest Of Week

TULSA, Okla. — Areas of patchy fog for some this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. Most of the day will be cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and south winds 5-15 mph.

A front comes through on Thursday. Slight chance for a rain shower or two early in the morning. NW winds could be gusting up to 30-40 mph across eastern Oklahoma. Winds could gust up to 45-50 mph in southeast Kansas. Along with those gusty winds and low humidity, fire danger will be high in Kansas. Lows around 50° with highs close to 60°. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Mostly sunny on Friday. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30° behind that front with daytime highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10-20 mph.

Warmer lows in the mid 40s Saturday morning and then highs in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny. Breezy southwest winds 10-20 mph.

Another front comes in by Sunday. Lows in the upper 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies.

An early look around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day suggests highs in the 70s. We could be near record highs especially on Christmas Day. Stay tuned.

