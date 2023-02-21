Mild temperatures remain for Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go for your Tuesday! Like yesterday, a steady stream of clouds will filter overhead as temps warm into the mid/upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will turn more southerly this afternoon through tonight, eventually increasing moisture over eastern Oklahoma.

With moisture in place and a dry line moving in from the west, showers and storms will likely develop over central Oklahoma after midnight, and then move across Green Country tomorrow morning. There is a chance a few of these storms could be strong to severe with a damaging wind and hail threat. With the high amount of win shear in place, a brief spin-up tornado or two may be possible as well. Overall, I think most storms that move through Wednesday morning will stay below severe levels, but a couple may be worth monitoring closely. Storms clear eastern Oklahoma my late morning and midday.

Behind the dry line, expect and warm and windy Wednesday afternoon with highs well into the 70s. With dry air moving in, the grass fore risk will be elevated.

A cold front arrives early Thursday morning bringing the chill back to Green Country as we finish out the week. Highs will likely hold in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

We'll gradually warm back up over the weekend with highs in the low 50s Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. Another chance of rain and thunder arrives late Sunday into Monday morning.

