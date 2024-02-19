Mild Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Quiet and pleasant weather this week with lots of sunshine!

Highs Monday afternoon near 60° with south winds 5-15 mph.

Much warmer going into Tuesday with overnight lows in the 30s but near 70 degrees by the afternoon.

Wednesday looks like the warmest day this week with highs near 80° and partly cloudy skies. South winds 10-15 mph but gusty winds will develop in the evening with a slight chance for a few showers near the OK/KS border.

Gusty northwest winds throughout Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Above normal temperatures continue even through the weekend!

