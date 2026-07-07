Mild July Morning

TULSA, OKLA — After a pleasant start to Tuesday with morning temperatures around 70 degrees and some patchy fog, we will see another mostly sunny, seasonably hot and humid afternoon.

A light breeze will keep conditions fairly quiet, although an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out. The best chance for any spotty storms will be across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

By Wednesday, the summer heat begins to intensify as afternoon highs reach the mid-90s. A few isolated storms are still possible, mainly over the higher terrain of southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, but most locations will stay dry.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week. High temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s, and when combined with the humidity, heat index values will climb well above 100 degrees during the afternoon. Anyone spending extended time outdoors should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Looking ahead, a weak front is expected to approach the region late Thursday into Friday. While confidence in the exact timing is still low, the front should increase the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms from late Thursday through the weekend. Several rounds of storms are possible, though it’s too early to determine which days will see the greatest coverage.

The approaching front should also knock temperatures back closer to normal for a few days, with highs returning to the lower and middle 90s through the weekend.

Forecast confidence decreases heading into next week. Some forecast models suggest the ridge of high pressure strengthens again, leading to hotter and drier conditions, while others keep occasional storm chances in the forecast. For now, expect near-average temperatures with a slight chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms until the pattern becomes clearer.

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