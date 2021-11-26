Mild Friday forecast

Bundle up this morning with temps in the 20s. We will see lots of sun today with highs around 60 and a southwest wind 10 to 15.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front Saturday evening will knock temps down Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

Next week is looking unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s.

