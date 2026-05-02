Mild and Sunny for Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — A few light showers or sprinkles may linger across parts of northeast Oklahoma early Saturday morning, but most areas will stay dry due to dry air near the surface. As the day goes on, skies will gradually clear, leading to a cool but pleasant afternoon. High temperatures will remain below normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A noticeable warming trend will begin Sunday and continue into Monday. Gusty south winds will return, helping push afternoon highs back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. At the same time, moisture will begin to increase, especially by Monday, setting the stage for more active weather.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return late Monday night into early Tuesday, mainly across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. By late Tuesday into early Wednesday, storm chances will expand across the entire region as a strong cold front moves through.

Some storms during this time could become strong to severe, though it’s still too early to determine specific details. Stay tuned for updated forecasts as the timing gets closer.

Behind the cold front, much cooler air will settle in for the middle of next week. Temperatures will drop noticeably before gradually warming back up again toward the end of the week.

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