TULSA, Okla. — A mild and quiet Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and calm northeast winds. Pleasant day for any outdoor activities.

We will see an increase in clouds Wednesday with lows in the upper 60s. By the afternoon highs near 90 with calm southeast winds. A pop-up shower or storm possible but most will be dry.

Isolated storms Thursday with warm and muggy conditions. Highs in the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.

We could see isolated storms Friday (4th of July) but most are looking to stay dry. Highs near 90 degrees and breezy south winds 10-20 mph.

A warm and muggy weekend with feels like temperatures back in the triple digits. Scattered storms possible and continue to increase for next week.

