Mild and Dry Weekend Forecast

TULSA, OKLA — Breezy south winds this morning will shift to the north this afternoon following the passage of a weak cold front.

The breezy winds and warm temperatures will combine to result in a limited fire weather danger today, especially for areas west of Highway 75 where afternoon humidity values will be lowest.

Highs for Tulsa will still manage to climb into the mid-60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Behind the front on Sunday, look for lows in the 30s with daytime highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. The weather will cooperate for any last minute shopping plans you need to do this weekend.

Low clouds may approach from the south by the end of the day Sunday, but more so into Sunday night. Clouds will keep skies cloudy to mostly cloudy on Monday with perhaps some late clearing in the afternoon. We are forecasting highs in the low 60s, but temps will be dependent on how quick or slow the clouds clear.

Much above normal temperatures likely next week with highs well into the 70s starting Tuesday. We will likely have a chance to break some record highs and perhaps some record warm low temperatures, including on Christmas Day. It won't feel very Christmas-like, but at least the weather will cooperate for holiday travelers.

