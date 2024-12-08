Mild And Cloudy Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — A gloomy Sunday in store with cloudy skies and temperatures this afternoon in the mid 50s. Breezy south winds 10-20 mph with light showers mainly for our southeast counties.

Waking up Monday morning with temperatures in the low 40s. Fog looks to develop across the area so give yourself extra time out the door! By the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and northeast winds.

A chilly start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Highs look to stay in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies and breezy northwest winds.

Temperatures below freezing Wednesday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Warming trend by Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Highs slowly climb near 60 degrees. Lots of sunshine with a slight chance for showers on Friday.

