Mild and Breezy Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Mild conditions today with temperatures in the mid-to-low 50s and breezy west winds. Overnight lows dropping near freezing.

Lots of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with highs staying in the low 50s and calm winds.

Breezy south winds return Friday helping highs climb near 60° with partly cloudy skies. A cold front moves through dropping temperatures in the mid 40s for Saturday and a small chance to see light showers overnight.

Sunday, dry and cool with highs in the low 40s.

