Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild and Breezy Tuesday

Quiet weather the rest of the week
Posted at 6:43 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 07:43:03-05

TULSA, Okla — Mild conditions today with temperatures in the mid-to-low 50s and breezy west winds. Overnight lows dropping near freezing.

Lots of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with highs staying in the low 50s and calm winds.

Breezy south winds return Friday helping highs climb near 60° with partly cloudy skies. A cold front moves through dropping temperatures in the mid 40s for Saturday and a small chance to see light showers overnight.

Sunday, dry and cool with highs in the low 40s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018