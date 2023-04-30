Mild and Breezy Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with gusty north to northwest winds.

Tonight, calmer winds and clear skies. Cooler overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Mostly sunny to start the work week with highs warming to the 70s.

Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the 70s. Close to 80° on Wednesday.

Highs in the low 80s on Thursday and Friday. Chance for showers and storms both those days.

Morning lows next week in the 40s Monday through Wednesday. Then around 60° Thursday and Friday.

