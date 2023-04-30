Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild and Breezy Sunday

Rain Chances Thursday
Posted at 7:41 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 08:41:15-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with gusty north to northwest winds.

Tonight, calmer winds and clear skies. Cooler overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Mostly sunny to start the work week with highs warming to the 70s.

Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the 70s. Close to 80° on Wednesday.

Highs in the low 80s on Thursday and Friday. Chance for showers and storms both those days.

Morning lows next week in the 40s Monday through Wednesday. Then around 60° Thursday and Friday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018