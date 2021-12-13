Mild and Breezy Monday

Grab your jacket this morning with breezy south winds and temps in the 40s.

This afternoon will be sunny and breezy with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the middle 70s.

We will be near a record high Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s with south winds gusting to near 40mph.

A cold front moves in late Wednesday night with scattered showers and storms possible.

