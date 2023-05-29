Watch Now
Memorial Day pop-up storms possible

Chance for pop-up storms stays with us this week; Severe threat is very low
Posted at 6:10 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 07:10:47-04

TULSA, Okla — Not everyone sees rain today, but keep an eye to the sky as a few storms will be possible. Highest chances will be in northwest portions of Green Country this morning, then it'll be very hit-or-miss this afternoon and evening. Good news, the severe weather threat looks very low. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

Don't expect many changes this week. Each day we'll see a chance for a few pop-up storms, but the coverage will remain fairly isolated the rest of the week. Highs are right on track with average...in the mid 80s.

A more substantial system will approach this weekend increasing the chances/coverage for a few storms Saturday into Sunday.

