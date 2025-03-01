Mild and Mostly Sunny Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Slight dip in temps over the weekend, but still pleasant for the time of the year. Look for highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid-60s.

Lots of dry time in the forecast for today and the first half of tomorrow before our weather patterns turns active Sunday night through Wednesday morning.

Rain chances return mainly Sunday night as a low pressure system moves through the region. The majority of the precipitation is forecast to exit Monday morning.

We'll keep clouds and a little sun in the forecast for Monday, then bump up the shower and storm chance again on Tuesday as another system sweeps in from the west. There may be a window for a few strong to severe storms Tuesday morning, then we'll dry out into the afternoon with gusty southwest wind. The fire danger could up Tuesday afternoon as we dry out with gusty southwest winds.

Temperatures will cool to near to below average in the middle of next week with highs in the 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

