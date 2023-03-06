Magnificent Monday to start the week

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go for your Monday! We'll see a lot of high level cirrus clouds overhead with some sun mixing in as well. Temperatures will be very comfortable, climbing into the low/mid 70s. A weak cold front will move in and that will cool us off some into tomorrow (50s and 60s).

With the front slowly moving through, and a storm system approaching from the west, our chances for showers and storms will increase. Tomorrow's chances will be spotty, but odds will increase tomorrow night, especially along and north of I-44. Locally heavy rain will be possible with a localized flooding threat. Can't rule out a marginally strong to severe storm with a wind and hail threat.

The chances for off-and-on showers and storms will remain Wednesday and Thursday before finally moving out by Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs holding in the 50s.

The cooler weather will remain this weekend with a slight chance for showers Saturday and Saturday night.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --