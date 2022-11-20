Lots of Sunshine Today

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine in the forecast with calm south winds and highs in the low 50s today.

The clear skies continue for Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

Highs in the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Increasing clouds on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area.

The front will sweep through on Thanksgiving for a slim chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Breezy northwest winds.

Afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s on Black Friday with winds from the NW 15-25 mph.

Highs will warm up once again into the low/mid 60s next weekend along with dry conditions.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --