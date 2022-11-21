Lots of sunshine start to the week

TULSA, Okla — We'll enjoy abundant sunshine to start out the week! Look for highs today to reach the mid/upper 50s. If you have any plans or errands to run before Thanksgiving Day, the weather will cooperate. Grab the coats again tonight as lows fall into the low/mid 30s.

Tuesday looks beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. As moisture increases on Wednesday, we'll see increased cloud cover and that may knock temps back into the mid/upper 50s for highs.

Rain doesn't look heavy, but a few showers look possible on Thanksgiving Day. Temps will hold in the 50s. Don't expect much rain, but may want to keep an umbrella on standby just in case.

As the system moves out, some sunshine will return Friday and into the upcoming weekend. High temps look t range form mid 50s to low 60s through the weekend as well.

