Lots of sunshine for your Tuesday plans

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go today with lots of sunshine and comfortable temps! Look for highs in mid 70s Tuesday afternoon along with a light north breeze. Another cool night is expected with lows in the mid/upper 40s by daybreak.

As moisture starts to return to Green Country, there is a slight chance a few isolated showers may develop by late tomorrow afternoon or evening. Most of us though will stay dry with highs returning to the mid 70s.

A surge of much warmer air arrives for Thursday (highs near 80) and Friday (highs in the mid/upper 80s). Thursday and Thursday night will bring a chance of showers and storms as a quick moving system sweeps through. A few strong to severe storms may be possible as well.

Don't expect many changes into the weekend with high temps well into the 80s and a lingering chance for a few storms, especially on Saturday. Not expecting a washout, but keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans.

