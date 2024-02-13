TULSA, Okla — We’ll enjoy lots of sunshine for your Tuesday! After a chilly morning, temps will warm-up with the help the sun and a 10-20 mph southwest breeze. Look for highs in the low 60s! With clear skies tonight, look for lows tomorrow morning to fall back into the mid/upper 30s.

Valentine’s Day will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid/upper 60s! Expect sunny skies and a windy day with south winds gusting around 30mph. Thursday looks slightly cooler with highs closer to 60.

Next front arrives at the end of the week, but there is still some uncertainty in how quick the cooler air will arrive. Either way, temps will cool down Friday and especially on Saturday. Rain chances don’t look very high, but keeping a slight shower chance on Friday.

Saturday will be our chilliest of the next few days, but we’ll warm up quickly Sunday and into next week.

