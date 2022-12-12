Lots of clouds and drizzle to start the week

TULSA, Okla — Moisture continues to stream north across Green Country into a cool air mass and over a cool ground. As a result, we are stuck in the "soup" today with lots of clouds, drizzle, and some fog. Temps will be stuck too, holding in the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

Strong to severe storms will develop across western Oklahoma tonight and will move eastward toward us tomorrow morning. By the time the line of storms get here, most storms will be below severe levels, but I would not rule out a low end wind/hail threat. Perhaps a weak spin-up tornado south of I-40 tomorrow morning as well, but overall concerns with any high-end severe weather with this system look very low for us. Storms clear by tomorrow afternoon with temps finishing in the upper 50s to near 60.

Once the sun coms out tomorrow afternoon, we'll continue to enjoy it the rest of the week. Be prepared for chillier temps though! Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the 40s with overnight lows eventually dipping into the 20s. The cold weather will hang around into the weekend as well.

