Long stretch of near triple digit heat

**HEAT ADVISORY from Noon to 9pm**

Today will mark the beginning of our hottest stretch of the summer (so far). Thankfully, humidity levels should not be as high as what we had a couple of weeks ago, so heat index values will not be as high. That said, we'll still need to take our heat precautions by staying hydrated, and cool, while also taking breaks.

Highs today will reach the upper 90s to near 100 with heat index values of 105F to 108F. A Heat Advisory is in effect. We'll fall back into the mid/upper 70s tonight with lows closer to 80 in Tulsa.

A ridge of high pressure will hold strong over the Southern Plains into the weekend, so don't expect any change with near 100-degree temps likely continuing. Stay cool!

