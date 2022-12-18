Light Wintry Mix Potential Sunday Night/Monday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Chilly start with warmer temps this afternoon. Daytime highs rebound to near seasonal averages in the 50s with light to moderate southerly winds.

We'll see increasing high clouds this afternoon ahead of an approaching system that will bring scattered areas of light rain from the west to east closer to midnight.

There is the potential for rain to briefly transition to a wintry mix early tomorrow morning with some minor accumulations possible, mainly east of Tulsa.

Be prepared for some isolated slick spots during the morning commute, but no significant travel issues are anticipated.

Drier conditions by mid to late morning with clouds lingering throughout the day. Highs tomorrow afternoon in the lower 40s.

Mainly cloudy skies and dry Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the mid 30s with lows in the upper 20s.

Then an arctic cold front moves in by Thursday with a chance of snow showers and temperatures dropping during the day eventually getting close to 10°.

Lows by Friday morning near 0° with wind chills below that with howling winds. Highs in the teens.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --