Light rain chances to increase later today and tonight

TULSA, Okla — A weak mid to upper-level system will pass through today and tonight bringing a chance of light rain and showers to the region. We’ll start today with a sun and cloud mixed sky, but expect cloud cover to thicken up into the afternoon. Showers will start first in south and western portions of Green Country early to mid-afternoon and spread northeast through late afternoon into tonight. It’s possible a few sleet pellets will mix is as well, but temps will remain warm enough we are not concerned about any wintry impacts. Temperatures will reach the low/mid 50s then cool into the 40s as any precipitation moves in. Don’t expect much rain with only a couple hundredths of an inch to a couple of tenths of an inch possible.

The system will move out early Friday with clearing skies Friday morning. We’ll start in the low/mid 30s Friday morning, then warm quickly into the low/mid 60s Friday afternoon!

A big jump in temperatures is expected into the weekend with the help of strong south winds. Look for highs well into the 70s for Saturday and near 80 on Sunday! With strong winds and dry conditions, we’ll have to monitor the grass fire risk over the weekend.

Another storm system will approach Monday with a chance for a few showers and storms, mostly in eastern and southeastern parts of the region. Still early so expect some fine tuning to Monday’s possible rain/storm chance over the next few days.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

