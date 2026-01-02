Light Rain Chances this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Rain showers this morning with amounts generally 0.25 inches or less. This system will move eastward through the morning hours with a quick clearing to follow.

A beautiful afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs returning to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The first weekend of the New Year looks mild and manageable. Saturday will be cooler with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to lower 50s. Like today, we may start with some clouds, but we'll enjoy sunshine too.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 50s with the return of southerly winds.

Our warmest of the next few days will be Monday with highs near 70, and we'll likely keep highs in the 60s for the remainder of the week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

