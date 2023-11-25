Light Rain and Possible Wintry Mix

TULSA, OKLA- — Rain chances will spread over eastern Oklahoma this afternoon and evening, and continue through the overnight hours.

After midnight tonight there is a window where the rain could mix with or transition over to light snow with the greatest potential for this over Osage and Pawnee counties.

Highs today will range from 40s north and west to 50s south and east. Overnight lows at or slightly below freezing. Blustery north winds tomorrow morning will result in feels like temps in the teens for most locations.

Next week will start with lots of sunshine and chilly temperatures. Rain chances may be looking up again by the end of next week.

