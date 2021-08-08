Late Sunday Severe Storm Chances

TULSA, Okla. — Rain/storm activity will continue to weaken throughout the morning hours. We will be heating up again with peaks of sunshine during the afternoon with thunderstorms redeveloping this evening!

It's this second round of rain/storms that could produce a few isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds and large hail as the main concerns. (The severe threat will depend upon how much recovery will occur this afternoon and where the outflow boundary will set-up).

Highs today will rebound into the mid-90s this afternoon with maximum heat index values likely to top out around 105 degrees.

Highs will be in the upper 90s much of the upcoming work with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Heat indices will continues to exceed 100° in the afternoon.

We could see some relief from ALL this heat by next weekend as a front moves in bringing temperatures down into the lower 90s and even some 80s.

