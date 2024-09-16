Last Week Of Summer

Watch Now
TULSA, Okla. — Another pleasant morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. Expect to warm up near 90° by the afternoon with calm east winds.

A copy and paste forecast for Tuesday with 60s in the morning and upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon.

We will be a few degrees warmer for Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies.

Waking up in the low 70s Thursday with a hot and humid afternoon. Highs will climb in the mid to low 90s but feels like temperatures near the triple digits. Similar conditions for expected to Friday.

There are still some uncertainty for this weekend so look for changes as we get closer. A cold front looks to move in Sunday night into Monday. Sunday is also the first day of fall! Highs on Saturday in the upper 80s and then mid 80s on Sunday with a chance for scattered showers and storms on both days.

