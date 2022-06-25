LAST Hot/Humid Day for a Few Days

TULSA, OKLA- — ***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM TODAY***
Last very hot and humid day before some relief arrives and gives us a brief break from this early summer scorcher.
Mainly sunny for today with max temps at and slightly above 100 degrees. Heat index could be approaching 110 degrees with a Heat Advisory from 1-8 pm.
A cool front moves in late tonight and into early Sunday sparking a few showers and storms in the area.
The bigger story will be the noticeable drop in temperatures with highs tomorrow pleasant in the mid-80s.
Afternoon temperatures in the 80s Monday and Tuesday.
Then highs back to the 90s Wednesday through next weekend with not a big chance for any rain.
