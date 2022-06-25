Watch Now
LAST Hot/Humid Day for a Few Days

Noticeably Cooler Weather Tomorrow
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 10:22:01-04

TULSA, OKLA- — ***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM TODAY***

Last very hot and humid day before some relief arrives and gives us a brief break from this early summer scorcher.

Mainly sunny for today with max temps at and slightly above 100 degrees. Heat index could be approaching 110 degrees with a Heat Advisory from 1-8 pm.

A cool front moves in late tonight and into early Sunday sparking a few showers and storms in the area.

The bigger story will be the noticeable drop in temperatures with highs tomorrow pleasant in the mid-80s.

Afternoon temperatures in the 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Then highs back to the 90s Wednesday through next weekend with not a big chance for any rain.

