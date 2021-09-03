Labor Day Weekend Outlook

TULSA, OKLA- — Another hot and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices ranging from 105-110 degrees.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect from noon until 7pm this evening.

Isolated showers & t-storms remain possible, mainly this

afternoon, and any storm that does develop will be capable of producing brief downpours and locally strong wind gusts.

Thunderstorm chances become more widespread for the second half of Saturday and likely to continue during the overnight as a slow moving cold front works its way through the area.

A few strong storms and locally heavy rainfall will be possible Saturday evening into early Sunday. localized flash flooding is possible.

Temperatures will then cool to near early September normal values once the cold front passes.

