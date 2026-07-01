July Opens Hot and Humid

TULSA, OKLA — Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid-90s through Friday, while overnight lows only fall into the 70s, offering little relief from the heat. Additional heat advisories may be needed later this week if humidity continues to increase.

Starting tomorrow, a slight increase in moisture will bring a small chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms, mainly across the higher terrain of southeast Oklahoma.

Most communities will stay dry, but any storm that develops could produce gusty winds, brief heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Fourth of July this Saturday is expected to be one of the hotter days of the forecast, with temperatures and heat index values climbing a couple of degrees higher before a weak front approaches.

That front will bring widely scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday across the area. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms could still produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

Rain chances may linger into early next week as another weak weather disturbance moves through the Plains. Even with a few opportunities for rain, temperatures are expected to remain seasonably hot, with highs generally staying in the low to mid-90s.

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