Jacket weather to start the week

TULSA, Okla — Grab the jackets to start the work week. Below average temperatures will be the rule. We'll enjoy some sunshine today, mixed with some clouds, but temps will hold in the upper 40s to low 50s across Green Country. Temps will tumble tonight with lows across much of northeast Oklahoma and south east Kansas falling near/below freezing.

50s will return tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Strong south winds will help push temps back into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. As a storm system approaches Thursday, showers and thunderstorms will likely develop. Still a few days out, but it appears there will be a chance for a few strong to severe storms.

Behind the cold front, another shot of chilly air will arrive. Temperatures will hold in the 40s again on Friday with a gusty northwest breeze, Temperatures will likely run and good 10-20 degrees below average through the weekend.

