Isolated storms possible Friday afternoon

TULSA, Okla — A nice start this morning with comfortable temps and mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible, but widespread fog won't be a problem. Temps will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers and storms will pop-up this afternoon, but they will be few and far between.

Memorial Day Weekend overall is looking fantastic for any plans you may have! Light easterly winds will usher in some slightly drier air as well giving us pleasant humidity values with morning lows in the 50s to low 60s and highs in the low/mid 80s.

For Sunday and Memorial Day, we may see a few isolated storms pop-up in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Keep your lake and outdoor plans, but also keep an eye to the sky just in case.

Temps and humidity will gradually increase through next week, as will the chance for a few pop-up storms each day. Overall severe threat continues to look very low as we finish May and go into June.

