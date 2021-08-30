Isolated Afternoon T-Storms

Today will be partly sunny and hot with isolated afternoon showers and t-storms. Some could contain heavy downpours with gusty winds. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Tuesday through Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the middle 90s.
The Labor Day weekend is also looking hot in the low to middle 90s.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter