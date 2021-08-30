Watch
Isolated Afternoon T-Storms

Posted at 3:29 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 04:29:38-04

Today will be partly sunny and hot with isolated afternoon showers and t-storms. Some could contain heavy downpours with gusty winds. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday through Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the middle 90s.

The Labor Day weekend is also looking hot in the low to middle 90s.

