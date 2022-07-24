Intense Heat for Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly sunny Sunday with hot daytime highs around 105 degrees. Excessive Heat Warning for Tulsa this afternoon and evening with feels like temperatures likely around 110 degrees.

Slight chance of a few showers and storms later Sunday into Monday morning up near the KS/OK line.

Triple digits through Wednesday, then a pattern shift later in the week and next weekend. Showers and storms could be igniting Thursday into the weekend with highs down to the 80s starting on Friday and continuing through Sunday.

