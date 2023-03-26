Watch Now
Increasing Clouds for Sunday

Isolated Showers Tonight with Better Rain/Storm Chances Late Week
Posted at 7:47 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 08:47:00-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Increasing clouds with a cool northerly breeze. Daytime highs varying with upper 50s to lower 60s north and mid to upper 60s south.

Isolated showers possible this evening with overnight lows returning to the 30s.

Partly cloudy and seasonably cool start to the work week with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s on Tuesday, but then mid 60s on Wednesday. The average high for this time of year is 67°.

An increasing chance for showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. At that time, there could be some strong to severe storms in the area. We'll keep you posted. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

At this point in time, next weekend looks pretty quiet with afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

