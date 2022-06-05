Increased Severe Storm Threat Tonight

TULSA, OKLA- — Tracking showers and storms in the area this morning with most models suggesting a weakening trend with some partial clearing by the early afternoon. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s.

While there may be some isolated strong to severe storms possible before midday, the greater concern is with an expected overnight thunderstorm complex.

An outflow boundary from this morning's cluster of storms is likely to reside across the area by mid-afternoon resulting in a focused corridor of stronger instability, which will play a part in the extent of severe weather developing overnight.

There's an increased threat for strong to severe storms late this evening through early tomorrow morning (timing looks to be 10 PM to 7 AM at this point). Large hail and damaging winds the main threats. Tornado threat is low, but it is not zero!

This active weather pattern will continue into the work week, with multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms

