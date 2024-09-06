Incoming Cold Front this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — A cold front moving in today will bring breezy north winds and low chances of showers and storms. Highs today near average in the upper 80s.

The cooler and drier air will be more noticeable tonight and into the upcoming weekend.

Lows tonight into Saturday morning dip into the upper 50s!

Highs for both Saturday and Sunday pleasant in the lower 80s with lots of sunshine.

Tulsa hasn't dropped below 60F since June 10 (58F) and below 55F since May 15 (54F). So expect our coolest mornings since Spring!

A warming trend will take place next week with a return to above normal temperatures by the end of the week.

We are currently keeping rain chances low being a few days away, but as moisture returns from the south, there may be at a chance of showers and storms by the middle of next week.

