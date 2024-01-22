TRAVEL ADVISORY: Ice causing slick, hazardous road conditions

TULSA, Okla — Freezing rain has developed in Green Country overnight. Roads are slick and hazardous and travel is strongly discouraged. If you do have to head out, please use extra caution and allow for extra time. Most of us will see ice accumulations of around a tenth to quarter of an inch. A few amounts may approach a half inch near the Arkansas line.

Good news, temperatures will gradually warm up climbing above freezing this afternoon. Any freezing rain will become rain and road conditions will improve through the afternoon and evening. Highs won’t be above freezing by much…in the mid 30s. Tonight temps will hold steady in the mid 30s so we are looking at rain and not any wintry precipitation.

The week ahead looks unsettled and cloudy. We’ll see a slight rain chance Tuesday morning with increasing chances Tuesday afternoon and evening. Grab an umbrella. Highs will stay cool…in the low mid 40s.

Lots of clouds with only a slight chance of a few isolated showers Wednesday and Thursday, then rain chances go back up on Friday. High temperatures may reach the 50s at the end of the week!

Cooler temps move back in over the weekend with highs falling back in the 40s. Lingering clouds and a few showers are possible on Saturday. As of now, it appears we’ll finally see an end to the unsettled pattern Sunday as some sunshine finally returns to Green Country.

