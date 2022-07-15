Hottest Stretch Since 2012 On The Way

TULSA, Okla — We remain stuck in a very hot and dry weather pattern, and a Heat Advisory is in effect for today. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 100s today and into the weekend. There is a very small chance of a few pop-up storms Sunday, but don't get too excited. Most of us will remain dry.

As a ridge of high pressure strengthens over us next week, our temps will climb to levels not seen since the summers of 2011 and 2012. Some spots may push 110F next Tuesday.

With no real relief in sight through the end of July, drought conditions will continue to rapidly worsen. Please be cautious in the heat and stay hydrated as we progress through this very hot stretch.

