Hottest Day of the Week

TULSA, OKLA — Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, strong south winds, and summer-like heat.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s, while humidity levels push heat index values above 100 degrees in some locations. South winds will be gusty throughout the day, reaching 25 to 35 mph at times.

A few thunderstorms may develop Wednesday evening and overnight, mainly near the Oklahoma-Kansas line. Any storm that manages to hold together could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts, though widespread severe weather is not expected.

The weather pattern becomes more active tomorrow as a cold front slowly moves south. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread during the day.

While severe weather is not expected to be widespread, a few stronger storms could produce hail and gusty winds.

Heavy rainfall will also be possible Thursday into Friday. Some locations could see locally heavy downpours, which may lead to areas of flash flooding, especially where storms repeatedly move over the same locations.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool noticeably. Highs on Thursday and Friday will generally remain in the low to mid-80s, which is below average for mid-June. Cloud cover, rain, and northerly winds will help keep conditions much more comfortable than the middle of the week.

The active weather pattern will continue into the weekend and early next week. After a brief break in rain chances late Friday, additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday through Father’s Day and into Monday. Some of these storms could produce heavy rainfall and a few strong to severe storms.

Temperatures and humidity will increase again over the weekend before another cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday, bringing another opportunity for storms and potentially heavy rain.

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