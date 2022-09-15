Hotter Temps On The Way For The Weekend

TULSA, Okla — Today will likely be the "coolest" of the next 7 days. We'll notice more clouds mixing with a little sun, and that may be just enough to keep most of us in the mid/upper 80s this afternoon. Despite more clouds, we stay dry today. There is a chance storms in far western Oklahoma and Kansas this evening could make a run toward us by daybreak tomorrow. We'll leave a slight chance of rain west and north of Tulsa tomorrow morning.

Sunshine returns tomorrow afternoon and temps get an extra boost...highs in the low 90s. Similar to last Friday, high school football games may be quite warm at kickoff, but will be pleasant by the time games end. Low to mid 90s look likely into the weekend as sunny and dry conditions continue.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen over us early next week pushing temps even hotter. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 look possible Monday though Wednesday, which would be close to record highs for this time of year. By the end of next week a cold front should cool us off a bit.

