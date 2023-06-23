Hotter temps and heat index values arrive this weekend

TULSA, Okla — Today will be a near repeat of today with highs in the low 90s along with heat index values in the mid/upper 90s. Can't 100% rule out a stray storm, but most of us stay dry. There is a chance a complex of storms move in from western and central Oklahoma overnight. Highest chances of getting rain out of this system will be near/south of I-40 with lower chances north.

Hotter temps will move in this weekend with highs in the mid/upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits! We will see the chance of a few storms Saturday night into Sunday morning, and again Sunday PM.

After a slight drop in temps to start next week, the hottest weather of the season so far moves in at the end of next week with our first 100-degree temps of the summer!

