Hot with Storm Chances Today

***HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON UNTIL 8 THIS EVENING***

Widely scattered showers and storms will develop this morning, especially north of I-40. A few storms could produce severe wind gusts upward of 60 mph.

Highs today will still manage to climb into the mid-90s with a Heat Advisory in effect from Noon until 8 this evening.

Additional storms could also develop this afternoon into Friday morning, but majority of us will start to see dryer conditions working into the forecast as the heat continues to build.

Highs for Friday return to the mid-90s with more sunshine expected by the afternoon.

The heat will become the story with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s over the weekend and into next week. Triple digit heat index values but temperatures also climb in the mid/upper 90s.

