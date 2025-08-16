Hot with Low Storm Chances this Weekend

*** HEAT ADVISORY SATURDAY FROM NOON TO 8 PM. HEAT INDICES UP TO 109°+. ***

Hot conditions for Saturday with highs returning to the upper 90s. A Heat Advisory will go into effect from noon until 8 with feels like temps around 109 degrees. Please take breaks, stay hydrated, and stay cool!

While most of us will stay dry, a few stray showers or storms could pop-up in the daytime heating.

Mostly clear and quiet this evening with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Not much change in our weather pattern for Sunday or even Monday as the heat and humidity hold strong. Additional heat headlines will likely be needed.

Tuesday still looks rather hot and humid, but a front will be approach from the north bringing an increase chance for a few showers and storms by Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain warm, but are expected to drop 5-10 degrees for the middle and end of next week!

