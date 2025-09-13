Hot Weekend Weather for Mid-September

TULSA, OKLA — Sunshine starts Saturday with a few clouds for the afternoon. Highs climb into the low to mid-90s with feels like temps near 100 degrees. This could increase some heat stress potential for those outdoor plans today.

Partly cloudy this evening with overnight lows warm around 70 degrees.

Highs return to the lower 90s tomorrow afternoon with a sun/cloud mix.

A few spotty showers are possible over the weekend, but most locations are likely to remain dry.

A better opportunity for scattered rain and storms chances arrive mid-week with temperatures falling to near average.

It looks like we'll stay at least in the low 90s for the first half of the work week then mid to upper 80s by Thursday.

