Hot Weekend Ahead With Rain Returning For Father's Day

A hot and humid day with a few isolated showers are possible for any Saturday plans especially in the afternoon. Outside of those few showers, sunshine will dominant the skies with highs in the upper 80s. Feel-like temperatures will be in the 90s for most of the area. Tonight we will cool down into the mid 70s.

The warm-up continues into Sunday as gusty south winds take hold. Fittingly, Sunday is also the first day of summer. The solstice starts at 3:24 am.

Morning lows in the 70s will give way to afternoon highs in the 90s with feel-like temperatures above 100°. An isolated shower in the morning is possible. Otherwise, expect dry conditions until late in the day or evening when a cold front may bring a squall line into eastern Oklahoma. These storms may be severe with a high wind and hail threat.

The rainy weather pattern will continue into the middle of next week with periods of rain likely and perhaps a low-end threat of severe weather. Sunday night's cold front, cloud cover, and periods of rain will keep temperatures below average for late June.

Temperatures will start to warm back up with rain chances declining as we get into next weekend.

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