Hot Week Ahead

TULSA, OKLA — Sunday will have temperatures running in the mid 90s. Heat advisories in place for a few counties today with heat indices up to 106°. Lows tonight will be in the upper 70s.

Highs on Monday will be just around 100°. Heat indices will be right around 108° across green country. Sunny skies will be the story allowing us to heat up Monday and Tuesday. With all the heat this week make sure to take breaks from being outside, drink plenty of water, and avoid strenuous activities during the middle of the afternoon.

Tuesday could see temps close to 102° and heat indices above 110°. Lows will be around 80°.

Partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday. Lows in the upper 70s to around 80° with highs upper 90s to around 100°.

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